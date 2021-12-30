Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $81.04.

