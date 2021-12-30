Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Netflix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $610.54 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $642.96 and a 200-day moving average of $586.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

