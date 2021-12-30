iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 47.5% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 2.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $444,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,785. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.