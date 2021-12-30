iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.