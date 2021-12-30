iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Arch Capital Group LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.