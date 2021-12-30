iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Holdings Boosted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 13.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $45,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,026,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,603,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $70.96 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85.

