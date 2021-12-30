iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 48,917 shares.The stock last traded at $118.65 and had previously closed at $118.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.