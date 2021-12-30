iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,271 shares.The stock last traded at $90.80 and had previously closed at $90.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,236,000 after buying an additional 1,498,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

