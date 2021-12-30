iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,054. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.