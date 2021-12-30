iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

GBF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.49 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

