iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

