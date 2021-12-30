iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.64

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 5687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

