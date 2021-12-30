iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

