iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.20 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

