iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $266.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

