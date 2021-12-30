iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

