iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

