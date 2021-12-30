iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $168.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

