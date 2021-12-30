iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.25. 8,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,067. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

