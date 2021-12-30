iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

