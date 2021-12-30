iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 110.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,526,000 after purchasing an additional 454,180 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

