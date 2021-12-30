iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Boosted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,501 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $66.38. 30,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

