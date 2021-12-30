Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.45. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 37,041 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

