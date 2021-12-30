ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.29 ($7.49).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.39) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.29) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 390.74 ($5.25) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 427.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.62. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.73).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.