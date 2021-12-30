Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,240 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Invitae by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Invitae stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

