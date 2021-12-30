Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

