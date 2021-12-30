Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 856 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

FLQE opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.