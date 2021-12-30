JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.