JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for about 1.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

