JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $152.83 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.