JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $360,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

