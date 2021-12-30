JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

EXPE opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

