John E. Geller, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,969. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

