Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 954.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.