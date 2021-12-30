Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

