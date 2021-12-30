Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.64

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.64 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.79). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81), with a volume of 266,276 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on JSG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £601.10 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.64.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($43,688.67).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

