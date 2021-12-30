Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

