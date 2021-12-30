K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 4,072 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $233,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925,832. The company has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.