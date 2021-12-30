K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 9,206 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at about $25,056,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at about $23,448,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,146. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

