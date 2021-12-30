K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. South State Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,847. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.