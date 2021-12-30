K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

