K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 400 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.11% of Atkore worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Atkore by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,590. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

