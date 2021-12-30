K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.77 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,493. The company has a market cap of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

