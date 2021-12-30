Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.69. 5,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

