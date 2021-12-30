Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $93,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

