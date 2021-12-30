Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $37.65 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $37,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

