Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $909.18

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.18 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 998.28 ($13.42). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 987 ($13.27), with a volume of 37,299 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.17) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.17) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £713.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 922.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 909.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

