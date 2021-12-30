Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

