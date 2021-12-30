Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.17. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 21,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $66.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Key Tronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.