Keystone Wealth Partners Acquires 6,340 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

